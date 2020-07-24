New Zealand International Film Festival to screen in cinemas and online in world first

In a world first, the New Zealand International Film Festival is set to screen at home and in cinemas from tonight, reaching “every household in New Zealand that has broadband”.

New Zealand International Film Festival director Marten Rabarts. Source: EYE International

By River Lin

New Zealand International Film Festival director Marten Rabarts told 1 NEWS the festival is “the first online festival New Zealand has ever had, and has become the first hybrid festival to play out in the world.”

“There are other festivals coming out later on in the year, but we ended up being the first.”

He said planning the festival has been “a roller-coaster ride” as organisers redeployed their team to other parts of the festival.

“We’ve been turning people’s talents to the situation and it’s gone remarkably well, actually.”

He said the organisers had “looked at cancelling the festival right out back in March” when the Covid-19 lockdown was first introduced, adding that a hybrid model had only just begun to take shape in Europe.

By the time Covid-19 lockdown restrictions had lifted and cinemas were allowed to reopen, it was too late for a more traditional approach, he said.

“We take six months to get the festival fully up and ready to roll in cinemas, so back in March, that wasn’t possible.

“We figured that, unlike the ballet or the theatre or the national orchestra, we’re the international film festival, and that’s a medium that can go on other screens and in cinemas.

“We thought, ‘OK, let’s just do it - let’s try it.”

Some of the films will be freely available to view online, while others will be capped at a certain number of viewers.

Mr Martens said he’s expecting to see a “real pick up” of festivalgoers, with the online addition allowing the festival for the first time to reach “every household in New Zealand that has broadband”.

“There will be a lot of people out there who normally can’t access the festival. They’re simply too far away from the cinemas we traditionally play,” he said. “We can’t bring the festival normally to everyone, but this year, we can.”

While the festival typically closes out with a film with live music performed by the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, the event has since been postponed. Organisers are currently in talks to hold an event with the orchestra in January 2021.