New film looks at 1970 Miss World competition, and the protestors who interrupted it

Fifty years ago, protestors from the women's liberation movement dramatically interrupted the 1970 Miss World competition in London.

Now, those demonstrations have inspired a new film, Misbehaviour.

The film stars Keira Knightley and Greg Kinnear.

While the Miss World competition still takes place, the BBC stopped broadcasting it in the 1980s.

British broadcaster David Sillito met some of the women who took part in the original demonstration in the video above.

Misbehaviour will be released in NZ theatres on June 11.

