TODAY |

Ned Flanders-themed comedy metalcore band, Okilly Dokilly, announces NZ shows

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Wellington
Auckland
Music

Attention neighborinos: An American comedy metal band inspired by The Simpsons character Ned Flanders has announced they're coming to New Zealand.

Okilly Dokilly will journey to New Zealand for the first time with two shows in Wellington and Auckland.

Band members Head Ned, Dread Ned, Shred Ned, Bed Ned and Zed Ned - combined to form the self-proclaimed "nedal" masters - have been sharing their music since 2015 and have released two albums, 2016's Howdilly Doodilly and 2019's Howdilly Twodilly.

They have a YouTube following of 64,000 and their most popular song on the platform, White Wine Spritzer, has almost 6 million views.

But now they're venturing to New Zealand and will play at Whammy Bar in Auckland on February 17 and at San Fran in Wellington on February 18.

Presales are available from midday Wednesday. General public tickets are available from midday Friday.

Okilly Dokilly Source: Supplied
More From
Entertainment
Wellington
Auckland
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.
Main Taranaki highway closed, serious injuries reported after car and truck collision
2
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
3
Ethan Bryant with 'Mark' - who apologised to him for stealing a set of mag wheels.
Tauranga man caught on camera with stolen wheels makes amends to business he stole from
4
Sbusiso Nkosi scored twice in the 24-18 win but this one was something special.
Springboks wing scores try of the year contender after beating four defenders en route to flying finish
5
Former Manu Samoa international Seilala Mapusua said things are much more dier for Tier Two nations than World Rugby realises.
'We're getting to boiling point' - Pacific rugby nations fed up with treatment of players and unwinnable financial battles
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
02:15
The Mayor launched his bid for re-election by saying the solutions for the city's problems is going electric for public transport while also taking a swipe at his opposition.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff aiming for the environmental vote as he takes swipe at John Tamihere

Who Framed Roger Rabbit animator Richard Williams dies at 86
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Woman dies as emergency services respond to serious Kapiti Coast assault
It’s been labelled the biggest Māori land protest in decades.

Treaty academic supports Ihumātao protesters: 'Crown playing dictator of iwi'