Ned Flanders-themed comedy metalcore band, Okilly Dokilly, announces NZ shows

Attention neighborinos: An American comedy metal band inspired by The Simpsons character Ned Flanders has announced they're coming to New Zealand.

Okilly Dokilly will journey to New Zealand for the first time with two shows in Wellington and Auckland.

Band members Head Ned, Dread Ned, Shred Ned, Bed Ned and Zed Ned - combined to form the self-proclaimed "nedal" masters - have been sharing their music since 2015 and have released two albums, 2016's Howdilly Doodilly and 2019's Howdilly Twodilly.

They have a YouTube following of 64,000 and their most popular song on the platform, White Wine Spritzer, has almost 6 million views.

But now they're venturing to New Zealand and will play at Whammy Bar in Auckland on February 17 and at San Fran in Wellington on February 18.