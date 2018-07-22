'My shirt has disconnected from my body' - Lorde laughs off wardrobe malfunction at Aussie festival

 

Lorde was forced to leave the stage at the Splendour in the Grass music festival on Friday due to a sudden wardrobe malfunction - but the mishap seemed to amuse her more than embarrass. 

The Kiwi singer was performing at Splendour in the Grass in Byron Bay on Friday night.
Source: Triple J

The Kiwi singer was performing as one of the headliners at the Aussie music festival on the New South Wales coast, when the back of her silver top became detached while dancing.

Before running offstage, she stopped to explain what had happened.

"I want to show you something crazy that just happened to me," she said to the Byron Bay audience.

"My shirt has become disconnected from my body."

The singer removes her matching silver jacket to show how her top had opened at the back.

Lorde then assured the crowd it'll just take a moment to fix, advising them to "talk amongst themselves".

A few moments later, Lorde reappears on stage, assuring fans "that should be fine now".

