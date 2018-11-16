TODAY |

Michael Bublé announces single New Zealand show

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Hawke's Bay
Music

Canadian singer Michael Bublé has announced he is coming back to New Zealand, but for one night only.

He'll be performing at Mission Estate Winery in Napier on February 1, accompanied by a 36-piece orchestra.

Tickets go on sale on Monday at 12pm. 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    "Are you s****ing me? Of course I'm gonna come to New Zealand," the crooner tells Seven Sharp’s Hilary Barry. Source: Seven Sharp

    Michael Buble
    More From
    Entertainment
    Hawke's Bay
    Music
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    05:49
    The Opposition leader does, however, agree that multinationals need to be taxed, he told Breakfast today.
    Tax on multinational companies would pale in comparison to tax burdens on Kiwis - Bridges
    2
    Momena Shoma
    Bangladeshi student jailed for at least 31 years after stabbing Melbourne homestay host
    3
    Martin Guptill batting. New Zealand Black Caps v Bangladesh. Cricket World Cup 2019. The Oval, London, UK. Wednesday 5 June 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.co.nz
    Black Caps scrape home for two-wicket World Cup win over Bangladesh after chasing down 245
    4
    In Northland tornadoes tore roofs off houses.
    Cold and wet weather continues today, with snow warnings for South Island
    5
    The family has lived in a rental with just one bedroom for four years.
    Mangere family of six spend four years in one-bedroom rental waiting for state housing
    MORE FROM
    Entertainment
    MORE
    Daniel Craig will play the iconic character for a fifth time with Oscar winner Rami Malek has been cast as a villain.

    Stage damaged in explosion on set of new James Bond film, crew member injured

    Jay Z declared hip-hop's first billionaire by Forbes
    <P> Pictured: Mel Brown, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm <P> <B>Ref: SPL470606 111212 </B><BR/> Picture by: Neil Warner / Splash News<BR/> </P><P> <B>Splash News and Pictures</B><BR/> Los Angeles: 310-821-2666<BR/> New York: 212-619-2666<BR/> London: 870-934-2666<BR/> photodesk@splashnews.com<BR/> </P>

    Spice Girls world tour has '50/50' chance of happening
    Ozark Mountains in Autumn.

    US music festival organisers, pilot killed in helicopter crash near festival grounds