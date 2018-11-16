Michael Bublé announces single New Zealand show 1 NEWS SHARE SHARE Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email More From Entertainment Hawke's Bay Music Canadian singer Michael Bublé has announced he is coming back to New Zealand, but for one night only. He'll be performing at Mission Estate Winery in Napier on February 1, accompanied by a 36-piece orchestra. Tickets go on sale on Monday at 12pm. Your playlist will load after this ad "Are you s****ing me? Of course I'm gonna come to New Zealand," the crooner tells Seven Sharp’s Hilary Barry. Source: Seven Sharp Michael Buble More From Entertainment Hawke's Bay Music