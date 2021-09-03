Mamma Mia! ABBA announce comeback album

TODAY |

Mamma Mia! ABBA is making a comeback!

Members of the pop group ABBA, from left, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Foltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, appear in Tokyo on March 14, 1980. Source: Associated Press

After four decades, ABBA the Swedish pop hitmakers confirmed plans to launch a new album and a new stage show where they’ll be performing - not live, but as holograms at a newly purpose built arena in London.

The announcement was streamed live from Stockholm with live crosses to ABBA superfan zones from all corners of the world as fans excitedly waited for the comeback they thought they’d never see.

Band member Björn Ulvaeus reflected on one of the recorded tracks, called I Still Have Faith In You.  

"I knew it had to be about us," the 76 year old said.

"It’s about realising that it’s inconceivable to be where we are, no imagination can dream up that to release a new album after 40 years and still be the best of friends."

Famous for their sparkly outfits as much as their catchy tunes, the quartet enjoyed phenomenal success with a string of chart hits in the 1970s and early 80s after winning Eurovision with their song Waterloo in 1974.

Other hits included Dancing Queen, The Winner Takes It All and Take a Chance on Me.

Abba, from left, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Foltskog, Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus perform at United Nations General Assembly, in New York on January 9, 1979. Source: Associated Press

Ulvaues along with Benny Andersson, 74 Agnetha Fältskog, 71, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75 previously said they’d never reform despite their huge worldwide popularity, and reaching more than 400 million album sales over 50 years.

