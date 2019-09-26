TODAY |

Lucy Lawless recounts the time Donald Trump 'crossed a line' when asking her out on a date

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment

New Zealand actress Lucy Lawless says the now US President Donald Trump "crossed a line" when he asked her out for a date back in 1997.

Appearing on Seven Sharp to promote her upcoming animated movie Mosley, Lawless was asked by Jeremy Wells about the time Trump made advances towards her.

"It was so weird, he rang me up when I was staying in his hotel after I just got engaged to my husband," she explained.

"My phone rings at the Trump Tower and it's Donald Trump and he asks me out and I say, 'no sorry I just got engaged'.

"He was fine about it, I'm not sure how much he cared, he'd seen me in the lobby doing some press earlier and he didn't pay any attention to me and walked away, but I got the call later that day."

The Xena Warrior Princess actress then recounted how looking back on the incident it was "a bit creepy".

"I thought what was wrong with this interaction and my friend said 'because he used the guest list of his hotel as his dating pool.'"

"I thought yes, it crossed a line, why do I feel really a little creeped out by that."

Lawless explained that Trump himself wasn't "irksome himself" it was just a "slightly creepy" use of the guest list in his hotel.


Your playlist will load after this ad

Before Trump became US President, he made a “slightly creepy” advance on the Kiwi actress. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
Entertainment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:35
Watch: Crowd gives Jacinda Ardern rapturous response during 'surprise' appearance on Late Show with Stephen Colbert
2
Search for 9-year-old girl swept away whitebaiting in Hokitika to continue overnight
3
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
4
Lucy Lawless recounts the time Donald Trump 'crossed a line' when asking her out on a date
5
SBW asks Instagram to explain take-down of photo showing himself, fellow Muslim All Black in prayer
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Second man arrested in investigation into overdose death of rapper Mac Miller
03:38

From West Auckland to the West End, Seven Sharp catches up with Hayden Tee

Miley Cryus fan whose life mission is to 'impregnate' singer arrested at concert
03:01

Returning to his old spot, Sam Wallace hijacks Breakfast weather segment