TODAY |

Lorde opens up to Seth Meyers about Solar Power album

Source:  1 NEWS

Lorde has debuted her new song Stoned at the Nail Salon on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The New Zealand singer has so far released two songs from Solar Power. Source: Late Night with Seth Meyers

Before taking to the stage on the American talk show the pair caught up over drinks; creating cocktails inspired by a raft of Lorde's songs and chatting about Kiwi slang.

The singer also opened up about how it feels releasing a new album off the back of two successes.

"Last time I was so nervous, I think everyone is nervous before the second album," she said.

"I think I could have done anything I wanted and this one I felt like I just made it for my peers to like to amuse other musicians, you know, I was like let's just flex and do something that will make this musician text me being like 'I see what you did there'."

Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Demoralising' auctions affecting mental health - first home buyer
2
'Cowardly' - English anger at NZ quitting Rugby League World Cup
3
Final look inside Picton aquarium before doors close
4
Unions: Make sick leave available from day one of employment
5
Police appeal for help locating dangerous Auckland man
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Britney Spears says dad deserves jail over conservatorship case

LEGO Masters NZ coming to TVNZ

Weinstein extradited to California to face more sexual assault charges

Amy Winehouse's signature beehive hair started off as a joke