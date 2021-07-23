Lorde opens up to Seth Meyers about Solar Power album

Lorde has debuted her new song Stoned at the Nail Salon on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Before taking to the stage on the American talk show the pair caught up over drinks; creating cocktails inspired by a raft of Lorde's songs and chatting about Kiwi slang.

The singer also opened up about how it feels releasing a new album off the back of two successes.

"Last time I was so nervous, I think everyone is nervous before the second album," she said.