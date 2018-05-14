Legendary US musician Bob Dylan to play two shows in New Zealand in August

Legendary American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will play two shows in New Zealand in August.

Bob Dylan. Source: Getty

Chugg Entertainment has confirmed Dylan will play at Auckland's Spark Arena on Sunday 26 August and at Christchurch's Horncastle Arena on Tuesday 28 August.

"In a career spanning six decades, Bob Dylan’s impact on popular music and culture is immeasurable," Chugg Entertainment say in a statement.

"He is responsible for some of the most influential albums of all time, including The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, Highway 61 Revisited and Blonde on Blonde, and his socially and politically charged singles, Blowin' In The Wind and The Times They Are A-Changin, are widely considered among the most important songs in modern music."