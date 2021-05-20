TODAY |

Law and Order star praises Florida girl who used knowledge of show to foil kidnapper

A Florida girl has thwarted a kidnapping attempt — by using skills she learned from watching long-running police procedural Law and Order: SVU.

Jared Stagna was arrested late last night following a manhunt in Pensacola.

Surveillance footage captured Alyssa Bonal playing with some blue slime while waiting for her school bus when a man in a van ran at her with a knife on Wednesday.

The 11-year-old made sure to smear the slime all on her attempted abductor as he put her in a headlock and attempted to drag her into his vehicle. The man then fled the scene without her.

"I was able to get the slime onto his upper arm and a little bit on his lower arm," Alyssa told NBC's Today Show today.

"I knew that that might be better evidence if the cops do find him." 

She said she was inspired by watching the NBC series with her mother. 

In an Instgram post, SVU star Mariska Hargitay expressed her relief over Alyssa's safety.

"Alyssa, first and most important, I am so relieved and grateful to know that you are safe," she wrote.

"I am so honoured to be part of your incredible story. You are one BRAVE, Strong and Smart young woman.

"Take good care of yourself and each other. With all my love, your number one fan, Mariska."

Hargitay said the SVU crew "might have to add slime to their crimefighting gear" in the future.

Jared Paul Stanga, 30, was arrested following a manhunt in Pensacola.

