Last 10 minutes of Seven Sharp goes off air due to fire alarm evacuation at TVNZ Auckland

The last 10 minutes of Seven Sharp failed to air tonight due to a fire alarm evacuation at TVNZ in Auckland's CBD.

A TVNZ spokesperson says around 7.20pm tonight, during Seven Sharp's second ad break, a fire alarm triggered the evacuation of the Auckland building.  

"We advised TVNZ 1 viewers on screen about the interruption to our live studio programming, and in the meantime we aired a repeat of Kiwi Living," the spokesperson said. 

"The safety of our people is our first priority in this situation. Fire and Emergency attended the scene and cleared us to return within about 15 minutes."

It appears a coffee machine in a tea room overheated - it generated smoke but there was no fire, the spokesperson said. 

"At 7.30pm we returned to our scheduled programming on TVNZ 1, fittingly called: Emergency Call. 

"We'll review what happened so we can learn from it and take steps to avoid a repeat.  We apologise to viewers for the interruption to their viewing."

Two fire engines attended TVNZ headquarters and staff waited outside until the all clear to return was given.

Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells with a fire truck outside TVNZ Auckland after Seven Sharp is taken off air over a fire alarm. Source: 1 NEWS
