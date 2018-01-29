 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Kiwi singer Brooke Fraser wins her first Grammy Award for Christian song

Breaking
share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

New Zealand singer Brooke Fraser has won her first ever Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance or Song.

Ben Fielding, left, and Brooke Ligertwood, of Hillsong Worship, pose in the press room with the best contemporary Christian music performance/song award for "What A Beautiful Name" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Ben Fielding, left, and Brooke Ligertwood, of Hillsong Worship.

Source: Associated Press

The song, titled What a Beautiful Name was written for the Hillsong Church.

The group, formed out of Sydney's Hillsong megachurch, has had huge success across the world for their Christian inspired music and concerts.

"This is an absolutely incredible honour," Brooke Ligertwood, who accepted the award with church member Ben Fielding on stage inside Madison Square Garden, New York, said. 

The award is given to artists and songwriters of new contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop or Christian rock singles or tracks.

"No matter how far or close you feel to God or no matter how great the distance his love is greater, his name is more powerful, more wonderful, more beautiful than any other," Mr Fielding said.

Ben Fielding, left, and Brooke Ligertwood, of Hillsong Worship, accept the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song award for "What A Beautiful Name" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Ben Fielding, left, and Brooke Ligertwood, of Hillsong Worship, accept the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song award for "What A Beautiful Name" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

Source: Associated Press

Earlier in the week, the church tweeted their excitement at the Grammy nomination. 

"We are honoured that 'What A Beautiful Name' has been nominated for a Grammy - a song that's unashamedly about the Name of Jesus!," the church said. 

"We're grateful 4 the opportunity two be in NYC representing our church, team & all of YOU around the world who have connected with this song so deeply."

The music video on You Tube, which was recorded live in September last year at the Hillsong Conference in Sydney, has had over 112 million views. 


They received the award in the best contemporary Christian music performance/song category for What A Beautiful Name.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:07
1
The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

2
Sign.

One dead and five in hospital after fiery crash near Queenstown

02:11
3
Authorities are calling for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the city's south to come forward.

Fatal Dunedin fire now suspected double homicide - police

4
Etene Nanai-Seturo breaks a tackle during the HSBC Sydney Rugby Sevens Quarter Final between New Zealand and Australia at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Sunday 28th January 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

'I believe that was disrespectful' - Warriors take aim at NZ Rugby after teen's Sevens selection

00:30
5
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.


00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 