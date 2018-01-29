Kiwi singer Brooke Fraser wins her first Grammy Award for Christian song

New Zealand singer Brooke Fraser has won her first ever Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance or Song.

Ben Fielding, left, and Brooke Ligertwood, of Hillsong Worship. Source: Associated Press

The song, titled What a Beautiful Name was written for the Hillsong Church.

The group, formed out of Sydney's Hillsong megachurch, has had huge success across the world for their Christian inspired music and concerts.

"This is an absolutely incredible honour," Brooke Ligertwood, who accepted the award with church member Ben Fielding on stage inside Madison Square Garden, New York, said.

The award is given to artists and songwriters of new contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop or Christian rock singles or tracks.



"No matter how far or close you feel to God or no matter how great the distance his love is greater, his name is more powerful, more wonderful, more beautiful than any other," Mr Fielding said.



Ben Fielding, left, and Brooke Ligertwood, of Hillsong Worship, accept the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song award for "What A Beautiful Name" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. Source: Associated Press

Earlier in the week, the church tweeted their excitement at the Grammy nomination.

"We are honoured that 'What A Beautiful Name' has been nominated for a Grammy - a song that's unashamedly about the Name of Jesus!," the church said.

"We're grateful 4 the opportunity two be in NYC representing our church, team & all of YOU around the world who have connected with this song so deeply."

The music video on You Tube, which was recorded live in September last year at the Hillsong Conference in Sydney, has had over 112 million views.