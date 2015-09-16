TODAY |

Kiwi Jane Campion's The Piano named best movie ever directed by a woman

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Movies

New Zealand woman Jane Campion's 1993 film the Piano has been named the best movie ever directed by a woman in a global poll.

The BBC asked 385 film critics from throughout the world to generate the top 100 list and Campion's film was chosen as number one.

The New Zealand director's Bright Star and Angel at my Table also made the cut, and Niki Caro's Whale Rider was ranked at number 70.

The honour is far from the first for The Piano, which earned $218 million at the box office. It was nominated for eight Academy Awards, with Campion earning the best original screenplay nod.

Stars Holly Hunter and Anna Paquin also received best actress and best supporting actress honours. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

1993: A who’s who of New Zealand celebs turned out to watch the NZ movie. Source: 1 NEWS

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kiwi Jane Campion’s 1993 movie earned the honour after the BBC asked 358 film critics to generate the list. Source: Breakfast
More From
Entertainment
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wildfire in California forces thousands out of their homes as it continues to grow
2
Rugby Australia boss pens apology to RWC organisers for Wallabies' behaviour - report
3
Revealed: The most affordable place in New Zealand for first-home buyers
4
Blankets and wraps over prams could cause over-heating for babies, Plunket warns
5
Warriors 'trying to address the problem', says Kiwi league icon
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Taylor Swift moonwalks past Michael Jackson's record at American Music Awards
00:22

K-Pop star Goo Hara found dead at home in Seoul

Grace and Frankie stars are waving goodbye to Netflix show

Chris Brown reportedly welcomes second child