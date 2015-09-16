Kiwi Jane Campion's The Piano named best movie ever directed by a woman

New Zealand woman Jane Campion's 1993 film the Piano has been named the best movie ever directed by a woman in a global poll.

The BBC asked 385 film critics from throughout the world to generate the top 100 list and Campion's film was chosen as number one.

The New Zealand director's Bright Star and Angel at my Table also made the cut, and Niki Caro's Whale Rider was ranked at number 70.

The honour is far from the first for The Piano, which earned $218 million at the box office. It was nominated for eight Academy Awards, with Campion earning the best original screenplay nod.

Stars Holly Hunter and Anna Paquin also received best actress and best supporting actress honours.