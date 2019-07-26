TODAY |

Kiwi hit-makers Drax Project discuss performing for pop stars and the origin of their name

When they met as friends in high school and went on to individually busk on the streets of Wellington, none of Drax Project's members could predict they'd be travelling the world, opening for some of music's biggest names and featuring top artists on their own tracks.

Sam Thomson, Shaan Singh, Ben O'Leary and Matt Beachen formed as a group just two years ago but have since opened shows for Ed Sheeran, Lorde and The Gorillas, as well as featuring vocals from Hailee Steinfield on their hit track Woke Up Late.

Now they've returned home, announcing two shows - one in Auckland tomorrow night and another in Christchurch next weekend. They're passing the baton, getting some of their favourite up-and-coming artists to open for them.

But beforehand, they joined TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning to answer some burning questions, including how they gear up for a show, what it's like working with such big names and the origin behind the band's name.

Watch the full interview above.

Source: Breakfast
