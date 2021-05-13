TODAY |

Kiwi hip-hop royalty to descend on Auckland Town Hall for one-night-only concert

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi hip-hop royalty is set to light up the stage for one-night-only concert as they play '90s hip-hop and R'n'B classics.

King Kapisi and Rubi Du joined Breakfast to discuss the show, which will feature a brass band. Source: Breakfast

Breaks N' Brass, announced this morning, will see artists - including Che-Fu and Tali - perform at the Auckland Town Hall with a brass band orchestra in August.

"A 16-piece brass band, 27 people on stage, dances as well - it's gunna be an incredible event," King Kapisi told Breakfast.

"We're there, '90s R'n'B and hip hop classics on a big, massive stage with an incredible band - I'm looking forward to it, too."

"The acoustics are just going to be incredible," Rubi Du added.

King Kapisi said he's "never played with the brass section of an orchestra" before.

"R'n'B classics, hip hop classics from the '90s and so [there will be] different singers, different people that will be fronting the band ... so it's going to be something incredible."

"I'm looking forward to it - really looking forward to it."

Du said she was unsure if audiences can expect an ensemble performance at the R18 concert, adding that they're "still kind of working out" the "dynamics of the show".

"I don't see why it should be off the cards 'cause it sounds like a great idea," she said.

Breaks N' Brass will take place on August 7 at the Auckland Town Hall. 

Tickets go on sale from Monday, May 17 at Ticketmaster.

