Kiwi director wins Emmy for her work on The Crown

Kiwi director Jessica Hobbs has won big in this year’s Emmy Awards on Monday, walking away the award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for her work on Netflix’s The Crown.

Jessica Hobbs accepts the award for outstanding directing for a drama series for "The Crown" during the Primetime Emmy Awards. Source: Associated Press

Jessica Hobbs directed three episodes of the fourth installment of the show; which chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

She paid tribute to the few female directors, including one very close to her heart, noting she was "standing on the soldiers of some really extraordinary people".

"I feel very grateful for the path that they led, I'm particularly like to pay tribute to my mum who at 77, is still directing."

The Cantabrian was nominated last year but it was her work on this season’s episode War which won her the Emmy.

Hobbs’ interest in filmmaking started at the age of 14, when she was inspired by watching Franco Zaffirelli’s Romeo and Juliet at school.

She moved from making short films to working her way up the ranks of New Zealand and Australia’s media industry, with credits including McLeod’s Daughters and Rake.

In 2014, Hobbs made the leap over to the UK where she worked on the critically acclaimed Broadchurch series.