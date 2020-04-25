Kiwi actor Bruce Allpress dies aged 89

Kiwi actor Bruce Allpress has died aged 89.

Bruce Allpress. Source: Supplied

The Allpress family shared their sad news in a statement today that says the actor passed away peacefully at home on the 23rd of April, surrounded by his five children.

The statement outlined the more than 60 years Allpress spent on New Zealand’s small and large screens, and treading the boards in theatres, "carving out a niche for himself in roles playing the quintessential Kiwi bloke."

"His love for the performing arts was inspired by his mum, who took Bruce on outings to amateur theatre productions while growing up in Dunedin," the statement said.

"His first role, in the 1960s, was in a Vaudeville act called The Cheeseman Singer Series. Later he appeared in Hunter's Gold, The Billy T. James Show, iconic soap opera Close to Home, Jocko (for which he won Feltex Actor of the Year in 1981 and 1983), Mortimer’s Patch and other television series in which he typically played hard-working and working-class men.

"His film roles included parts in iconic New Zealand movies like Came a Hot Friday, The Scarecrow, a small role in The Piano, Lord of the Rings, Frosty Man and the BMX Kid, and roles in international films came along as well.

"And he was a regular fixture on stage and worked as a theatre director and producer."