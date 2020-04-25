TODAY |

Kiwi actor Bruce Allpress dies aged 89

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi actor Bruce Allpress has died aged 89.

Bruce Allpress. Source: Supplied

The Allpress family shared their sad news in a statement today that says the actor passed away peacefully at home on the 23rd of April, surrounded by his five children.

The statement outlined the more than 60 years Allpress spent on New Zealand’s small and large screens, and treading the boards in theatres, "carving out a niche for himself in roles playing the quintessential Kiwi bloke."

"His love for the performing arts was inspired by his mum, who took Bruce on outings to amateur theatre productions while growing up in Dunedin," the statement said.

"His first role, in the 1960s, was in a Vaudeville act called The Cheeseman Singer Series. Later he appeared in Hunter's Gold, The Billy T. James Show, iconic soap opera Close to Home, Jocko (for which he won Feltex Actor of the Year in 1981 and 1983), Mortimer’s Patch and other television series in which he typically played hard-working and working-class men.

"His film roles included parts in iconic New Zealand movies like Came a Hot Friday, The Scarecrow, a small role in The Piano, Lord of the Rings, Frosty Man and the BMX Kid, and roles in international films came along as well.

"And he was a regular fixture on stage and worked as a theatre director and producer."

His family say his death was not from Covid-19.

Entertainment
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rapidly-growing online NZ-made movement providing lifeline to small businesses during pandemic
2
Woman in 70s from Auckland dies of Covid-19, five new cases in New Zealand
3
Lone bagpipe player performs on deserted Mount Maunganui beach as sun rises on Anzac Day
4
Identical twin sisters die within days of each other after contracting Covid-19 in UK
5
Kiwi actor Bruce Allpress dies aged 89
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Netflix gains 16 million new subscribers as world locks down due to Covid-19

Kiwi production company wins big at New York Festivals
03:50

Watch: Bill Napier (Rhys Darby) talks to Seven Sharp about his new comedy show

Broadway star Nick Cordero has leg amputated due to coronavirus complications