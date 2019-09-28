Joker movie screenings not a concern in NZ at this stage as US authorities take precautions

New Zealand Police say they have no specific concerns at this stage about the new Joker movie, as the FBI and Los Angeles Police respond to security concerns around screenings of the film.

It comes after a mass shooting in a Colorado movie theatre in 2012 during a screening of another Batman movie, The Dark Knight Rises.

America's ABC News reports authorities are taking every precaution to keep movie-goers safe amid concern that the new Joker movie could be used as an excuse for a mass shooting.

The FBI has alerted local authorities to potential threats detected online, and while no specific threat has been identified, authorities are encouraging people to remain vigilant.

"When the Joker movie is released they could potentially have problems, and they need to adjust accordingly," said Brad Garrett, a former FBI agent.

The LAPD announced plans to maintain high visibility around movie theatres when the film is released next week.

The fears are in part driven by the 2012 shooting at a theatre in Aurora, Colorado, during another Batman-related film, The Dark Knight Rises.

Two major US theatre chains are reminding customers they will not admit anyone wearing masks or face paint.

And ABC news reports Warner Brothers have been compelled to state what should be obvious - that the film is not an endorsement of real life violence and that the joker character should not be viewed as a hero.