John Campbell talks to U2's The Edge about One Tree Hill and the band's link to NZ

TVNZ 1 Breakfast host John Campbell spoke to U2's The Edge about the band's link to New Zealand and their visit to One Tree Hill.

Speaking to the famous guitarist over the phone, John also said that, as a 16-year-old, he wanted to sing - but after hearing Boy in 1980, he wanted to play guitar.

The pair discussed inspiring the next generation of musicians, their visit to One Tree Hill and link to New Zealand, keeping their music original, and what motivates The Edge (real name David Howell Evans) to keep doing interviews.

U2 are playing two shows in Auckland tonight and tomorrow. 

Watch the whole exchange in the video above - and the first part of the interview below.

Founding member The Edge spoke to Breakfast ahead of their Friday concert in Auckland. Source: Breakfast

John, a fan from a young age, tells the guitarist that he idolised him as a youth. Source: Breakfast
