John Campbell offers warm welcome to new Breakfast co-host Jenny-May Clarkson

John Campbell has offered a warm welcome to his new permanent Breakfast co-host Jenny-May Clarkson on her first morning in the role.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jenny-May is replacing Hayley Holt in the job, with the latter moving to the 6pm sports team where she will report and present on a rotating basis with Andrew Saville.

Jenny-May has been Breakfast's newsreader since October last year, and has filled in as presenter from time to time.

"It's really great to have you," John said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"You've done a beautiful job as our newsreader and always done a stunning job when you've been acting Hayley.

"Well, now, you're the real Jenny-May, and we're really delighted to have you with us and everything you bring to the programme."

Friday's show was Hayley's last on Breakfast.

'So proud of you' - Breakfast team bid emotional farewell to Hayley Holt during her last day on show