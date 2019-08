Jason Derulo set to wow crowd in Auckland's Friday Jams Live

ZM's Friday Jams Live will return to Auckland's Western Springs Stadium in November, featuring such names as Janet Jackson, Black Eyed Peas - and Jason Derulo.

ZM's Friday Jams Live will be held on Sunday, November 17.

Vodafone pre-sale tickets go on sale from Monday, August 12 at 12pm to Wednesday, August 14 at 12pm.

Frontier pre-sale tickets are available from Wednesday, August 14 at 12pm to Thursday, August 15 at 12pm.

General tickets go on sale from Monday, August 19 at 12pm.