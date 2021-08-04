Jacinda Ardern declined chance to judge RuPaul's Drag Race

Emmy-winning drag queen RuPaul Charles specifically asked for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to appear in the local adaptation of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Jacinda Ardern and the eventual winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Kita Mean. Source: 1 NEWS

In official correspondence released under the Official Information Act, the Prime Minister was first approached in early December by an unnamed casting director from the production.

The producer from Warner Bros. International said they were willing to “do whatever we can to accommodate” the Prime Minister.

They said they had to lock in guest judges quickly, and they “really don’t want to have to ask Judith [Collins]”.

In another email, the casting director says RuPaul herself wished to “convey how much of a fan” she was of New Zealand’s Prime Minister, and her support for the rainbow community.

In a response from the Prime Minister’s press secretary Andrew Campbell, he thanked the producer for the opportunity, but said it was declined due to the start of the year being busy for Ardern.

Campbell added “best wishes for filming and we look forward to watching it”.

The season was won by Auckland-based drag artist Kita Mean.

The Prime Minister would’ve appeared alongside other special guests including Olivia Newton-John, The Veronicas, Troye Sivan, Kylie Minogue and Taika Waititi.

The show, which TVNZ helped produce, was broadcast in several international markets including Australia, Canada, and the UK.