'I'll be there in 2022' - Rod Stewart's New Zealand tour to be rescheduled due to Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Rod Stewart's tour of New Zealand and Australia has had to be postponed due to Covid-19 border restrictions.

Singer Rod Stewart performs during the Opening Ceremony for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games

The star had three shows planned in New Zealand.

His planned show at Dundin's Fosyth Barr Stadium on November 11, and Mission Estate Winery in Napier on November 14 and 15 have been moved to April 6, April 9 and April 10, 2022, respectively.

"I'm so sorry to say my tour this year has been postponed but I'll be there in 2022, March and April, and it’s going to be great," the star told his Australian and New Zealand fans.

Dunedin concert goers are asked to hold onto their existing tickets, while those bound for the Napier shows have been sent an email detailing their options to retain their ticket or cancel their booking.

Those unable to make the new dates are entitled to a full refund if they make a request to the authorised point of sale 30 days from notification.

In a statement, Live Nation, which is running the Rod Stewart - The Hits tour, thanked fans for their support and understanding during the unprecedented circumstances.

