Hosts and judges announced for new series, The Great Kiwi Bake Off

The hosts for TVNZ2's mouth-watering new series The Great Kiwi Bake Off has been announced today.

L-R. Sue Fleischl, Madeleine Sami, Hayley Sproull, Dean Brettschneider - The Great Kiwi Bake Off Source: 1 NEWS

Madeleine Sami, Hayley Sproull, Dean Brettschneider and Sue Fleischl will front the show as it goes into production this week.

The Great Kiwi Bake Off will bring conflict, drama and bowlfuls of comedy as 12 amateur Kiwi bakers have their cake-baking, pastry, bread-making and patisserie skills tested to the limit in a bid to be crowned New Zealand's best amateur baker.

The hosting duo of Madeleine Sami (The Breaker Upperers, Super City, Sione’s Wedding) and Hayley Sproull (Hayley’s Kitchen, Jono and Ben) will be ready to lend a hand in the kitchen or a shoulder to cry on when the home bakers take up the ultimate baking battle.

With backgrounds in comedy, acting, directing and writing, Madeleine and Hayley can’t wait to roll up their sleeves and watch the drama unfold in the kitchen and of course, indulge in some home-baked goodness.

Madeleine Sami says: "I'm really looking forward to working on Bake Off, it's one of my favourite TV shows and when the opportunity came up to work on the Kiwi version I literally squealed with excitement.

"It is such a sweet natured show, literally and figuratively, and I can't wait to meet the contestants as that’s always who I fall in love with most when I watch the show myself."

Hayley Sproull added: "I can't wait to host the show alongside Madeleine. We both love food and love to have fun so it's going to be a wild ride – fuelled by sugar, icing and lots of cream!

Bringing their baking expertise to the judging table are award-winning baker and patissier Dean Brettschneider (New Zealand’s Hottest Home Baker) and renowned chef Sue Fleischl, owner of Auckland's The Great Catering Company.

Known internationally as "the Global Baker" and dubbed the "Kiwi king of baking", Dean is widely respected as a skilled and innovative craftsman with cookbooks, television shows, cafes, and a baking school to his name.

Dean Bettscheider says: "I can’t wait to get cracking on the show and to see and nurture all the great home bakers that come through the Bake Off doors. Together with Sue, I look forward to inspiring the rest of New Zealand to get their bake on."

An acclaimed chef, Sue was trained at the Savoy hotel in London. She has over 20 years' experience heading up The Great Catering Company and has a passion for food, an eye for detail, style and quality as well as a flair for business.

Sue Fleischl says: "I am so excited to be a judge alongside the very talented Dean Brettschneider. We have a great line up of enthusiastic, creative home bakers who I am sure will whisk up some culinary delights for us over the weeks to come."

Exclusive to TVNZ OnDemand, comedian Chris Parker (Jono and Ben, Hudson and Halls Live!) will serve up an extra slice of Bake Off magic to viewers with The Great Kiwi Bake Off: An Extra Slice.

Chris Parker. Source: 1 NEWS

Straight after the show each week, viewers can go online to go behind the scenes on all the week’s soufflés and souf-fails. Joined by special guests, Chris will take a funny and irreverent look at the action in the tent as he shines a spotlight on the good, the bad and the soggy bottomed from each episode.

Love baking? Got a baking fail you don’t mind sharing with the rest of Aotearoa? Find out how you can be part of the show at tvnz.co.nz/extraslice.