Hilary Barry responds to Seven Sharp viewer’s speculation she has lice

A Seven Sharp viewer has sent in a head-scratching complaint about host Hilary Barry this week.

The letter sent to TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reads as follows: "Does Hilary Barry have lice in her hair?

"Because every night on Seven Sharp she scratches the right-hand side of her head. It's very noticeable."

Fellow host Jeremy Wells went straight to the TVNZ video archives to find evidence to prove the complainer wrong.

But his research took an unexpected turn, he said with a wry grin.