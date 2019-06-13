TODAY |

Hilary Barry responds to Seven Sharp viewer’s speculation she has lice

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Television
Health

A Seven Sharp viewer has sent in a head-scratching complaint about host Hilary Barry this week.

The letter sent to TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reads as follows: "Does Hilary Barry have lice in her hair?

"Because every night on Seven Sharp she scratches the right-hand side of her head. It's very noticeable."

Fellow host Jeremy Wells went straight to the TVNZ video archives to find evidence to prove the complainer wrong.

But his research took an unexpected turn, he said with a wry grin.

Watch the video above to see his investigation into Hilary's head hygiene and other complaints received about TVNZ presenters.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Co-host Jeremy Wells looked into the head scratcher. Source: Seven Sharp
    More From
    Entertainment
    Television
    Health
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    03:43
    Co-host Jeremy Wells looked into the head scratcher.
    Hilary Barry responds to Seven Sharp viewer’s speculation she has lice
    2
    The latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll found 53 per cent of respondents in favour of the move.
    It's time for NZ to declare a climate emergency, majority of Kiwis say in new poll
    3
    The New Zealand First MP was quizzed on TVNZ1’s Breakfast about a rumoured promotion in the upcoming cabinet reshuffle.
    Paula Bennett, John Campbell erupt in laughter as Shane Jones addresses promotion rumours
    4
    A child has died and six people are injured after a crash today on State Highway 1 south of Waiouru in the Ruapehu District.
    Child dead, six others injured in two-vehicle crash south of Waiouru
    5
    Mr Peters accused National of an "egregious wrong" when it came to teachers’ pay parity before he was ejected.
    Winston Peters kicked out of House during debate on teachers' pay - 'People need to hear it'
    MORE FROM
    Entertainment
    MORE
    Dental instruments (file picture).

    Thousands of Kiwi children, teens have hospital dental work for largely preventable conditions

    Government investing almost $5 million into cutting edge cancer treatment research
    02:01
    The show is called What Will You Do in the Shadows, and it features a cast of 35 ghosts and ghoulies.

    Paranormal performance takes over Wellington theatre
    08:23
    Rachael Wild and Darnell Rumbal were addicted to the drug for over 10 years and are now both clean.

    'I didn't want that life anymore' - former addicts share their stories of kicking methamphetamine habit