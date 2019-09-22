Friends stars announce long-awaited reunion on Instagram

After all the rumours, the cast of Friends have confirmed they're coming back for a long awaited reunion.

Friends stars. Source: Getty

The stars announced the news simultanously via instagram.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will all feature in the show.

Matthew Perry, said to be the last of the stars to join the social media platform, posted on Instagram: "It's happening" with a photo of the cast from the 1990s. The rest of the cast then started sharing the same post.

They'll return for a one-off special on the HBO Max streaming service in May, earning around four million dollars each.