Former Home and Away heartthrob Dieter Brummer found dead at 45

Former Home and Away star Dieter Brummer has died aged 45.

Dieter Brummer arrives at the "Underbelly: The Golden Mile" DVD launch at The Tunnel on June 24, 2010 in Sydney, Australia. Source: Getty

Brummer was famous for playing Shane Parrish on the popular Australian soap.

The Guardian reports the actor was found dead by police on Saturday afternoon in Glenhaven, Sydney, after requests for a welfare check.

Police say his death is not believed to be suspicious.

Brummer’s family released a statement on his death today

“We lost our handsome, talented, funny, complicated and beloved Dieter on Saturday morning.

“He has left a massive hole in our lives and our world will never be the same. Our thoughts go out to all of you who knew him, loved him, or worked with him over the years. We appreciate you respecting our privacy at this terrible time.”

Brummer first appeared in Home and Away in 1992. He remained on the show until 1996 and then pursued an acting career in various shows, including Underbelly and Neighbours.

