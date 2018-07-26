 

Flight of the Conchords release trailer for 2018 live HBO special: 'look forward to you seeing us then'

New Zealand comedy duo Flight of the Conchords have today announced they will release a new live TV special in 2018, and they're not quite sure whether fans will believe it.

The live performance will air on US cable channel HBO on October 6, but details around a New Zealand screening have not yet been released.

Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie announced the news in a YouTube trailer.

"We just want to let you know we're coming back to HBO for a live special," Jermain announced.

"You're supposed to say 'can you believe it' you see how it's got that written on it 'can you believe it'," Bret explained.

The new special was recorded at the Eventim Apollo during the Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords Tour.

The Kiwi musical comedy act were formed in Wellington in 1998 and recently played three nights in a row at the O2 Arena in London which seats 20,000 people.

The special is due to air on US cable channel HBO on October 6. Source: HBO
