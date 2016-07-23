 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Flight Of The Conchords planning hour-long special in 2018

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Beloved off-beat Kiwi comic duo, Flight of the Conchords, are planning to shoot an hour-long special at some point in 2018.

The Kiwi comedy folk duo is headlining the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island.

Flight of the Conchords is planning to provide "a little something" for TV in 2018.

Source: Twitter/Flight of the Conchords

Jemaine Clement revealed his intention to "to film a little something this year" with his musical partner Bret McKenzie in an interview with Entertainment Tonight today in the US.

A Flight of the Conchords stage tour is running through the UK in the coming months and Clement indicated that won't be the only thing on his and McKenzie's plate this year.

"We'd do something," he said on questioning over a possible Conchords reunion for television.

"We're going to film a little something this year. We’re going to shoot an hour thing."

Flight of the Conchords' broadcaster HBO has not made any comment on the news, and it is not clear if the filming of New Zealand's fourth most popular folk-comedy duo will be released independently. 

Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
A woman died after the accident last night.

Man and two kids now stable after fatal Matamata crash leaves woman dead

2

'Be grateful for each day' - Aussie woman's family share her inspiring open letter hours after she dies

3

Large Kaikoura ocean swells push sea wall blocks onto road

00:19
4
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

5
Former Neighbours and Home and Away star Craig McLaughlan

Former Home and Away actor denies assault allegations

00:19
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

Police told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the unfortunate incident.

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

00:43

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.


01:10
The former PM talks fondly of Jim Anderton's legacy, remembers her favourite moments with her former deputy.

'Jim stood for a kinder, fairer, better New Zealand' – Helen Clark pays tribute to Jim Anderton

Mr Anderton held a special relationship with former Prime Minister Helen Clark, becoming her Deputy Prime Minister in 1999.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 