Flight Of The Conchords planning hour-long special in 2018

Beloved off-beat Kiwi comic duo, Flight of the Conchords, are planning to shoot an hour-long special at some point in 2018.

Jemaine Clement revealed his intention to "to film a little something this year" with his musical partner Bret McKenzie in an interview with Entertainment Tonight today in the US.

A Flight of the Conchords stage tour is running through the UK in the coming months and Clement indicated that won't be the only thing on his and McKenzie's plate this year.

"We'd do something," he said on questioning over a possible Conchords reunion for television.

"We're going to film a little something this year. We’re going to shoot an hour thing."