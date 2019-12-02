TODAY |

Film about Pope Benedict's unexpected resignation to be released

Source:  1 NEWS

A new film is telling the story of what happened when Pope Benedict unexpectedly stood down in 2013.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Two Popes delves into the relationship between Benedict and his successor Pope Francis. Source: BBC

The film titled 'The Two Popes' delves into the relationship between Pope Benedict and his successor Pope Francis.

Pope Benedict is played by Academy Award winning actor Anthony Hopkins, while the younger Pope Francis is played by Jonathan Pryce.

The movie's screenplay was written by New Zealander, Anthony McCarten.

Their meeting was the first time in 600 years that two popes had come face to face.

The film hits Kiwi theatres next Friday December 13.

Entertainment
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:22
Labour result lowest in two years, National-ACT could form Govt – 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll
2
Samoa sevens star Laaloi Leilua cuts tournament short after his newborn baby contracts measles
3
Mangawhai toddler's killer sentenced to seven years' prison for manslaughter
4
Woolworths to defend wage theft class action in Australian underpayment scandal
5
Baby's death after fall in Canterbury playground sparks warning from coroner
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
01:02

Woman stands by her claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew as a 17-year-old

Frozen 2 ices competition with record Thanksgiving record at US box office
00:28

Second London Bridge terrorist attack victim named as Saskia Jones, 23
03:54

Why was he let out early? Questions raised over release of man behind London Bridge attack