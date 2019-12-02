Film about Pope Benedict's unexpected resignation to be released

A new film is telling the story of what happened when Pope Benedict unexpectedly stood down in 2013.

The film titled 'The Two Popes' delves into the relationship between Pope Benedict and his successor Pope Francis.

Pope Benedict is played by Academy Award winning actor Anthony Hopkins, while the younger Pope Francis is played by Jonathan Pryce.

The movie's screenplay was written by New Zealander, Anthony McCarten.

Their meeting was the first time in 600 years that two popes had come face to face.