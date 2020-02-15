Eliminated contestant returns, four new suitors join the Bachelorette NZ

An eliminated contestant and four new suitors will be joining the troop of men vying for bachelorettes Lesina Nakhid-Schuster and Lily McManus' hearts.

New men join the Bachelorette New Zealand. Source: TVNZ

Wanaka painting company owner Elliott Gilchrist, 32, was sent home by Lesina on night one but he will be returning to the show tonight.

Lesina had doubts about sending the loveable larrikin home but he's been give another opportunity to show who he is.

Elliott will be joining the cohort of men alongside four new contestants.

Auckland procurement consultant Mac Mataia, 27, Auckland sailor Mike Bullot, 35, Dargaville kumara grower Michael Frood, 29, and Wanaka clothing designer and tailor Richie Boyens, 32, have this morning been named as those new men.

"There are mixed emotions about it, as the guys have already formed a good bond with the Bachelorettes given the length of time they’ve had in the mansion," Mac said.

"I’m not quite sure how they will take having a new group of guys coming in and trying to vie for that piece of true love. I’ve got mixed emotions, but maybe the Bachelorettes are ready for some new blood."

Meanwhile, Michael said he was, "extremely nervous, but excited for the unknown".