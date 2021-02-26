Dog-walker in Los Angeles shot, two of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs stolen

Lady Gaga's dog-walker in Los Angeles was shot yesterday and two the pop star’s French bulldogs were stolen.
Lady Gaga and Miss Asia, which escaped unhurt. Source: Instagram/Lady Gaga
The dog-walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot by a male suspect with a semi-automatic handgun before the dogs were stolen.
Fischer was taken to hospital in an unknown condition, LAPD confirmed to the BBC.
Lady Gaga has offered a US$500,000 (NZ$673,000) reward for the return of the dogs that were stolen, Koji and Gustav.
A third French bulldog, Miss Asia, which has its own Instagram account, ran away during the incident and was later recovered by police.
It is unclear if the dogs were deliberately targeted but healthy French Bulldog puppies sell for an average of $2,695 in the US, but prices can go as high as $13,468