Dog-walker in Los Angeles shot, two of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs stolen

Lady Gaga's dog-walker in Los Angeles was shot yesterday and two the pop star’s French bulldogs were stolen.

Lady Gaga and Miss Asia, which escaped unhurt. Source: Instagram/Lady Gaga

The dog-walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot by a male suspect with a semi-automatic handgun before the dogs were stolen.

Fischer was taken to hospital in an unknown condition, LAPD confirmed to the BBC.

Lady Gaga has offered a US$500,000 (NZ$673,000) reward for the return of the dogs that were stolen, Koji and Gustav.

A third French bulldog, Miss Asia, which has its own Instagram account, ran away during the incident and was later recovered by police.