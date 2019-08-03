TODAY |

Diverse films and voices win big at New Zealand International Film Festival

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment

By River Lin

Diverse films and voices, including a coming-of-age film about a young man preparing for his first drag performance, has won big at the New Zealand International Film Festival’s short film competition.

Ninety-one films were entered into the New Zealand’s Best film competition, of which six were selected as finalists.

One of the big winners of the night was Hinekura (2019), directed by Becs Arahanga. The film follows Hine, a young girl who is initiated into adulthood after she begins her first period.

The short film won both the Auckland Live Spirit of The Civic Award, which comes with a $4000 cash prize, and the 2019 Audience Award, which will take home 25 per cent of the box office takings from screenings in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

The jury - made up of journalist Mihingarangi Forbes, Australian filmmaker and actor Mirrah Foulkes, and Madman Entertainment New Zealand’s Andrew Cozens - called the film “powerful and authentic.”

“We felt Hinekura should be commended for its uniquely indigenous perspective of a young woman's rite of passage. The kāhui (group) of strong and proud women exemplified mana wāhine,” they wrote in a joint statement.

Meanwhile, the Creative New Zealand Emerging Talent Award was awarded to Nancy From Now On (2019), which comes with a $4000 cash prize.

The film, directed by Keely Meechan, follows a young drag queen as they come into their own.

Nancy From Now On, the jury said, “heralds an exciting, new and unique directorial voice and centres around a gorgeous lead performance.”

The Madman Entertainment Jury Prize for the Best New Zealand Short Film was awarded to Egg Cup Requiem (2019).

The documentary, directed by Prisca Bouchet and Nick Mayow, follows the touching tale of 89-year-old Johnny Green and his 9000-piece egg cup collection.

“In a mere 12 minutes this charming film had us laughing and crying in equal measure,” the jury said of the film.

Documentary Ross & Beth (2014) - the prequel to Bellbird, which screened at this year's New Zealand International Film Festival - won the short film competition in 2014.

The six finalists for the competition were selected by filmmaker Jane Campion.

Source: New Zealand International Film Festival
More From
Entertainment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:10
Around 800 of his entourage travelled with him today.
Māori King visits Ihumātao with 800-strong support group
2
UK woman jailed for life for murdering two young daughters after they 'got in the way' of sex life
3
The blockbusting winger held the ball in one hand, pushed off two defenders with the other to score in Fiji’s win over Canada.
Fijians bounce back from loss to Japan with comprehensive win over Canada in Suva
4
Vaea Fifita's tribute to younger brother, Albert John Mapa
'It hurts so much' - Grieving Vaea Fifita travelling with All Blacks despite younger brother's sudden death
5
Huge waves have slammed the coast today.
Landfill close to being swept away as huge waves pummel West Coast
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:54
The musician cited the New Zealand incident as evidence he’s prone to attack by strangers.

A$AP Rocky talks about Auckland attack during Sweden assault trial
Aged 71, the Jurassic Park star is showing no signs of slowing down.

Sam Neill sits down with Jeremy Wells to discuss latest film Palm Beach
06:05
Wordsmith Max Cryer discusses how common words and phrases in the country came to be.

Kiwis' favourite words and phrases explained in new book The Godzone Dictionary

00:57
The band will become the first local act to sell out the venue that has hosted so many of music’s biggest names.

Six60 announce return to Auckland's Western Springs Stadium next year