Disney searching for Kiwi actor to play Peter Pan

Disney is currently on the look out for it's next up and coming child star from New Zealand to feature in their next live action remake, Peter Pan.

Source: istock.com

The casting call shared on their Facebook page by Catch Casting says they are searching for a boys aged between 12-14 of any ethnicity to play the title character.

Filming from April through until August will take place in Canada later this year.

Describing the role as a "personification of boyhood," it appears the origin of Peter Pan remains mysterious until late in the film.

The call says athletic boys with previous experience in gymnastics, fencing, taiaha, Kapa Haka, martial arts and other similar activities are an added benefit.