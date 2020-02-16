'Deeply upset and sorry' - Sir Elton John apologises to fans after illness forces Auckland show to be cut short

Sir Elton John has apologised to fans at last night's Auckland show after he was taken off stage with walking pneumonia before his concert ended.

The music legend had mentioned at the start of his show that he had been diagnosed with "walking pneumonia" with fans reporting that at one point he had slumped into his chair before medical personnel checked on him.

The star gave it a couple more goes stopping and starting before telling the crowd "I've completely lost my voice - I'm so sorry". He was then escorted from stage.

In an emotional post shared to Instagram, Sir Elton John apologised to fans.

"I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more," he wrote.

"I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance.

"I am eternally grateful."

Last night's concert is the first of three of his shows in Auckland on the New Zealand leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Sir Elton is scheduled to perform in Auckland tomorrow and then again on Thursday.