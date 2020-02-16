TODAY |

'Deeply upset and sorry' - Sir Elton John apologises to fans after illness forces Auckland show to be cut short

Source:  1 NEWS

Sir Elton John has apologised to fans at last night's Auckland show after he was taken off stage with walking pneumonia before his concert ended. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The music legend had earlier said he had been diagnosed with 'walking pneumonia'. Source: 1 NEWS

The music legend had mentioned at the start of his show that he had been diagnosed with "walking pneumonia" with fans reporting that at one point he had slumped into his chair before medical personnel checked on him.

The star gave it a couple more goes stopping and starting before telling the crowd "I've completely lost my voice - I'm so sorry". He was then escorted from stage.

In an emotional post shared to Instagram, Sir Elton John apologised to fans.

"I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more," he wrote. 

"I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance.

"I am eternally grateful." 

Last night's concert is the first of three of his shows in Auckland on the New Zealand leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Sir Elton is scheduled to perform in Auckland tomorrow and then again on Thursday.

It's not yet known if the star will be well enough to play tomorrow's show.

Entertainment
Auckland
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:09
Elton John finishes Auckland show early after receiving paramedic attention
2
Investigation underway at Israel Folau's new club after reports fans told to remove rainbow flags at debut game
3
Man unjustifiably dismissed from job wins $37,000
4
Chinese Ambassador to NZ should 'pull her head in a bit' over travel ban plea - economist
5
Police locate vehicle connected to Tauranga double homicide
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Auckland's CityLink bus fleet to go electric

Grace Millane abuse victim support campaign in London exceeds expectations

Eliminated contestant returns, four new suitors join the Bachelorette NZ
01:55

Auckland without rain for 40 days, residents tanks run dry