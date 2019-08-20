TODAY |

Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw

Dan Carter has revealed the moment that "tested" his friendship with Richie McCaw.

Speaking to Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry about new film Dan Carter: A Perfect 10, Carter recounted an incident involving fellow All Blacks great McCaw that involved a helicopter.

Carter told Barry that McCaw, who flies helicopters, asked to go on a chopper ride with him.

What McCaw didn't tell Carter though was that the ride was his first time flying a helicopter with a passenger.

"If I'd known that I probably wouldn’t have gone up with him," Carter told Barry.

"For him not to tell me that he'd never flown with passengers before, that was really testing our friendship there for a while."

Watch Hilary Barry's full interview with Dan Carter for more revealing stories in the video above.

The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10. Source: Seven Sharp
