Colbert asks Lorde if Kiwis feel superior over Covid-19 handling

Lorde appeared on popular US talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert today after the recent release of her new single Solar Power.

The Kiwi singing star first met Colbert at a BBQ at Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's house in Auckland when he visited the country in 2019.

Lorde was asked if New Zealanders feel superior to the rest of the world over our handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I didn't handle anything make no mistake," she answered.

"But you all co-operated with each other," Colbert replied.

"I mean we are lucky to have a calm steady Government that really took care of us," Lorde said.

She added it was like "being a kid" through that time who needed someone to say it was going to OK.

When asked about her album cover which features a picture of her behind Lorde said a friend of hers took it.

"It's my butt kind of from below in a bikini so it's a little hardcore but it just felt playful and joyful to me."

Colbert joked he wasn't able to show the cover on the show because it breached CBS policy standards.

The interview comes as Lorde today announced a world tour which will commence after her album releases.

She will tour nine locations in New Zealand and Australia in February and March next year. It will be the first time she has toured the region since her sold-out Melodrama tour in 2017.

She will play at Electric Avenue festival in Christchurch on 26 February, and the first show of her tour will be the following day - at Neudorf Vineyards in Upper Moutere.

The tour then heads to Lower Hutt, Havelock and New Plymouth before ending the New Zealand-leg in Auckland on Saturday, 5 March.

New Zealand and Australia tour dates