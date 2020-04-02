Co-founder of Fountains of Wayne, band behind pop punk classic Stacey's Mom, dies from coronavirus

Musician Adam Schlesinger, the co-founder of rock band Fountains of Wayne, has died from complications related to the coronavirus at age 52.

Adam Schlesinger of Fountains Of Wayne at his home studio in New York Source: Getty

Schlesinger was hospitalised in March and tested positive for Covid-19 soon after. His lawyer, Josh Grier, confirmed the musician’s death this morning.

Fountains of Wayne will likely be best known to New Zealanders as the performers of 2003 hit Stacey's Mom, which featured Kiwi model Rachel Hunter in its music video as the mother who's "got it going on".

In a 2003 MTV interview, Schlesinger said the track was inspired by a very particular incident with a mate.

"One of my best friends, when we were maybe 11 or 12, came to me and announced that he thought my grandmother was hot," Schlesinger recalled.

"And I said, 'Hey, you’re stepping over the line,' but at that point in life I wouldn’t put it past anyone."