TODAY |

Co-founder of Fountains of Wayne, band behind pop punk classic Stacey's Mom, dies from coronavirus

Source:  1 NEWS

Musician Adam Schlesinger, the co-founder of rock band Fountains of Wayne, has died from complications related to the coronavirus at age 52.

Adam Schlesinger of Fountains Of Wayne at his home studio in New York Source: Getty

Schlesinger was hospitalised in March and tested positive for Covid-19 soon after. His lawyer, Josh Grier, confirmed the musician’s death this morning.

Fountains of Wayne will likely be best known to New Zealanders as the performers of 2003 hit Stacey's Mom, which featured Kiwi model Rachel Hunter in its music video as the mother who's "got it going on".

In a 2003 MTV interview, Schlesinger said the track was inspired by a very particular incident with a mate.

"One of my best friends, when we were maybe 11 or 12, came to me and announced that he thought my grandmother was hot," Schlesinger recalled.

"And I said, 'Hey, you’re stepping over the line,' but at that point in life I wouldn’t put it past anyone."

Schlesinger is survived by his two daughters, Sadie and Claire, who he had with with his ex-wife Katherine Michel before they divorced in 2013.

Entertainment
Coronavirus Pandemic
Music
Health
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:16
Auckland beachgoers caught on video, scolded for disobeying coronavirus lockdown
2
Coronavirus: Health officials announce 'the highest number of cases we've had in a single day'
3
'Our vector of transmission' - Jacinda Ardern's fiery message to young adults not sticking to lockdown
4
Cyclist killed, another injured by train in separate crashes in Canterbury and Napier
5
Full video: Government provides April 2 update on coronavirus crisis
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
01:43

Over 40m masks, 500k gowns and 30k face shields: The staggering PPE order made by Ministry of Health

Why health experts aren't warning about coronavirus in food
02:24

Funeral restriction reprieve a relief to grieving families under lockdown
07:19

Expert says high demand, not price-gouging, reason for expensive groceries during lockdown