Classic Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas dies, aged 103

Source:  1 NEWS

Outspoken classic Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas has died today, aged 103.

Kirk Douglas. Source: Getty

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” his son, actor and director Michael Douglas, said in a statement to People magazine.

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the Golden Age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

Douglas was known for films such as Champion (1949), The Bad and the Beautiful (1952), Lust for Life (1956) and Spartacus (1960).

