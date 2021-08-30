Clarke Gayford shows off 'Creepy Mummy' doll gifted to Neve

As the Prime Minister's daughter, three-year-old Neve gets sent all manner of gifts by the New Zealand public, her dad, Clarke Gayford, took to Instagram Monday showing off a recent present she has dubbed 'Creepy Mummy'.

The doll, with startlingly realistic features resembling Neve's famous mum, comes with hair which Gayford brushed as he spoke to the camera.

He apologised for not knowing who sent the doll.

"We get given all sorts of wonderful arts and crafts here, and when I say we, I mean Neve. There's some real talent in this country, some incredible talent, and she's a very lucky three-year-old. Some of things that make their way into our home and into our three-year-old's heart, include this wonderful dolly, which Neve has even given a name.

"She calls this dolly 'Creepy Mummy'.