'Choice 'ey!' - Rebel Wilson zip lines in 'fun' New Zealand

Hollywood star Rebel Wilson has been zip lining in New Zealand, describing it as a fun country with a great female Prime Minister.

The Australian actress posted a video on Twitter of her zip lining above trees, accompanied by her sister Liberty on an adjacent zip line.

The Pitch Perfect star also took the opportunity to congratulate New Zealand "for having such a fun country with a great female Prime Minister".

Jacinda Ardern replied to Wilson, thanking her and wishing her "the best time here".

Meanwhile Wilson noted on Instagram: "Plus they have Burger Rings but they are different to Australian Burger Rings."