Childrens' author David Walliams shares new book inspired by young wheelchair user

David Walliams has been on on television for years, from sketch shows to his most recent role as a judge on reality talent show Britain's Got Talent.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But away from the TV, he's also a wildly successful children's author with more than 37 million copies of his books sold.

He's just released his latest book, Slime, inspired by Dante - a young boy with brittle bone disease who uses a wheelchair. He hopes it will empower and entertain children for generations.

"My first instinct was, 'He's in a wheelchair, maybe I should write quite a serious book about a boy in a wheelchair.' Then I thought, 'No, he's a lot of fun, why don't I write a fun book about a boy in a wheelchair and he just happens to be the hero of it,'" Walliams told TVNZ1's Breakfast host John Campbell.

"It's nice to have a hero in a wheelchair that's somehow not really about that."