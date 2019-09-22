Cast of Friends set to return to TV for reunion special

The cast of iconic comedy TV series Friends is set to return to the small screen for a reunion special 25 years after its launch.

Friends stars. Source: Getty

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry have reached an agreement in principle with Warner Bros. TV to do an hour-long unscripted reunion special, Deadline reports.

The cast is set to receive US$3-4 million (NZ$4.6-6 million) each for the appearance following weeks of negotiations.

The reunion special was designed to help launch upcoming streaming service HBO Max, which will air reruns of the show.