Cast of Friends set to return to TV for reunion special

The cast of iconic comedy TV series Friends is set to return to the small screen for a reunion special 25 years after its launch.

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry have reached an agreement in principle with Warner Bros. TV to do an hour-long unscripted reunion special, Deadline reports.

The cast is set to receive US$3-4 million (NZ$4.6-6 million) each for the appearance following weeks of negotiations.

The reunion special was designed to help launch upcoming streaming service HBO Max, which will air reruns of the show.

HBO Max shelled out US$425 million (NZ$660 million) for rights to the show.

