British comedian Bill Bailey gushes over NZ's 'amazing oddities' ahead of nationwide tour

Internationally renowned comedian Bill Bailey has gushed over New Zealand's "exotic" birdlife on an "amazing island of evolutionary oddities" while down under ahead of his nationwide tour.

Bailey is set to perform his first show in Wellington on Saturday as part of his En Route to Normal tour — his first international touring destination since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The British comedian is a frequent visitor to New Zealand's shores, having first come here 25 years ago.

Bailey said while he and his wife "just completely fell in love" with the country after his first visit, and he also came to love the birdlife.

"You have these extraordinary birds here which, to you, are kind of common garden birds which, to me, are very exotic because they're so strange and just on this amazing island of evolutionary oddities," Bailey told Breakfast.

He also addressed his image as a comedian who never makes jokes at other people's expense, adding that while comedy could "get quite mean" or "sort of toxic, almost", comedy for him has "always been about if you punch, you punch up".

"Comedy where you're belittling people, I just - I don't know, I don't like it."

Bailey is set to perform in Wellington, Dunedin and Auckland from Saturday to April 5 as part of his En Route to Normal tour.

