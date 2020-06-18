Benee song Glitter takes out Silver Scroll Award

Benee's hit song Glitter has won the top prize at this year's Silver Scroll Awards.

Stella Bennett - a.k.a Benee. Source: 1 NEWS

Stella Bennett (Benee), Joshua Fountain, and Djeisan Suskov took home the 2020 APRA Silver Scroll Award for their song at an online award ceremony tonight.

Following on from Soaked in 2019, this is the second consecutive nomination for the trio of songwriters and Stella Bennett was thrilled to win the Silver Scroll for the first time.

“This is nuts. Thank you very much. This is crazy. I just want to say to all the other finalists, you guys are insane," Benee said of the award.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has listened to my music and supported the music that I’m making and the kind of music that I want to be making.

"The support that I’ve received over the past couple of years now has been insane, and I feel like everyone in New Zealand is so welcoming and supportive of new artists, which I think is very important, and it’s been a very great time for me, so thank you very much.”



The trio of songwriters were also nominated, without winning, last year for Benee's song Soaked.

The winners of all awards were:

APRA Silver Scroll Award: Stella Bennett, Joshua Fountain and Djeisan Suskov – Glitter – performed by Benee (published by Sony/ATV Publishing and Universal Music Publishing)

APRA Maioha Award: Rob Ruha – Ka Mānu

SOUNZ Contemporary Award – Te Tohu Auaha: Michael Norris – Mātauranga (Rerenga)

APRA Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award: Karl Steven – Come To Daddy