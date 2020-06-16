TODAY |

Avatar sequels delayed a year despite being able to continue filming in NZ

Source:  1 NEWS

The long-awaited Avatar sequel won't make its planned release date next year, despite being allowed to keep filming in New Zealand during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A still from Avatar. Source: Supplied

Avatar 2 was intended to debut in December 2021, 12 years after the original film.

Today director James Cameron confirmed it won't make its release date after all and will instead be pushed to December 2022.

"There is no one more disappointed about this delay than me," he says.

"But I am buoyed by the incredible performances of our cast and the extraordinary work that Weta Digital is doing bringing the world of Pandora and the characters of the film to life."

Filming of the live action portions in New Zealand was delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the pandemic is still delaying their ability to do the virtual production work in Los Angeles, Cameron says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Avatar Producer Jon Landau told Q+A it took a week to get a border exemption to enter NZ so the crew could resume filming. Source: Q+A

Crew members for the Avatar film were granted an exemption to New Zealand's border restrictions earlier this year, allowed to enter and film the blockbuster.

Cameron says he's grateful for the continued support by Disney, adding: "The entire company is 110 per cent behind not just the sequels, but also the rest of the franchise content we already have in the work."

Cameron previously announced four sequels to Avatar, which became the highest grossing film of all time upon its release. 

All have been pushed back a year, with the final Avatar 5 set to air in 2028 - nearly two decades after the franchise's debut.

Disney has announced further delays to some of its other upcoming films, pushing back the airdate for the next Star Wars iteration from 2022 to 2023, and removing the release date for the live-action version of Mulan.

Entertainment
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:16
Billionaire US gaming tycoon Gabe Newell sets up event to thank NZ for having him during Covid-19
2
'Pleasantly surprised' Air NZ boosts domestic schedule to 70% of pre-pandemic capacity
3
Kiwi ex-pat in London says quarantine fees for returnees would be unfair
4
Peters told to 'move with the times' after telling National MP to 'keep shouting lady'
5
Watch Donald Trump’s bizarre explanation of cognitive test - ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV’
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Kanye West claims he's been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian West
02:18

Watch: Jeremy Wells gives his unique take on NZ's salacious political scandals
02:32

Amber Heard tells London court Johnny Depp tried to throw her sister down stairs

Replica boat from 1970s blockbuster Jaws to make reappearance - this time to help sharks