Aspiring Kiwi singers, dancers 'just as talented' as American counterparts says Glee star

Broadway and Glee star Jonathan Groff says aspiring singers and dancers at a musical theatre course in Christchurch are just as talented as their counterparts in the US and the world stage is within their reach.

Groff is sharing his expertise at the Christchurch International Musical Theatre Summer School, CIMTSS.

"It's inspiring to be around young people who are so enthusiastic and excited and ready to learn," he told 1 NEWS.

Groff says the world stage isn't as far away as many think.

"It is a flight away, I know it's a long flight away but they're just as talented and have just as much to offer as the kids and students in America."

After his Broadway big break in Spring Awakening, Jonathan Groff became a household face on Glee and in the Netflix series Mindhunter.

But its his love of musical theatre that's brought him from the bright lights of Broadway, and the show Hamilton, to New Zealand to be part of CIMTSS.

"It's great for the kids 'cause we have a lot of experience and know the right questions to ask," he said.

Led by Kiwi conductor and composer Luke Di Somma, the summer school is an effort to bring some of theatre's brightest talents downunder.