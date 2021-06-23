Art and Matilda Green welcome baby daughter

Art and Matilda Green have welcomed a new baby daughter into the world.

Matilda holds daughter Autumn. Source: @artgreen

Autumn was born on Sunday and is the reality TV couple's second child.

Art posted a picture of Matilda holding Autumn on Instagram today.

"Our hearts are pretty full right now. On Sunday night we welcomed our daughter Autumn into the world. Born safe and happy at home. If she grows up to be half as strong and loving as her mum I will be a very proud dad," he captioned the post.

Matilda also shared some images of the newborn online.

"She made it! The newest member of our whānau Autumn Green arrived on Sunday night at home, and she is just perfection," Matilda shared with the images.

"Everyone is doing really well, and Milo is loving his new role as big brother."