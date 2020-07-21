TODAY |

Andrew Lloyd Webber to be given trial Covid-19 vaccine

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Andrew Lloyd Webber is set to receive a trial vaccine for coronavirus.

The 72-year-old composer says he's determined to prove theatres can "re-open safely" amid the ongoing health crisis, and will even let himself receive the trial vaccination which has been developed by Oxford University.

He tweeted today: "I am excited that tomorrow I am going to be vaccinated for the Oxford Covid 19 trial. I'll do anything to prove that theatres can re-open safely. - ALW (sic)"

If the trial vaccine is successful it will be a huge step forward in combating coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the impresario of musical theatre has advocated for the safe reopening of theatres and live performance venues across the UK, and recently said the theatre industry finds itself in a "hopeless" scenario amid the pandemic.

Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine trial is 'really promising', Kiwi scientist Siouxsie Wiles says

Speaking after it was revealed theatres could only reopen if they were socially distanced, he said: "The average play needs a 65 per cent capacity and a musical needs more."

Lloyd Webber also accused the government of inconsistency, observing that people are allowed on a plane and inside pubs while strict restrictions remain in place for theatres.

He added: "All we want is clarity and consistency."

The theatrical mogul owns a number of West End theatres in London, and admitted they're currently costing him as much as £1 million a month to run.

He reflected: "It's a lot of money and we can't do it indefinitely. We've reached our borrowing limits."

Lloyd Webber believes the theatre industry has been low down on the government's list of priorities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But Oliver Dowden, the UK's culture secretary, recently insisted that's not the case, saying the country's performing arts sector was "renowned across the world".

He said: "I am pleased that we are making real progress in getting its doors reopened to the public with social distancing."

