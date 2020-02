You oughta know, Alanis Morissette is heading to New Zealand this April.

It's been 25 years since the Canadian singer-song writer released her album Jagged Little Pill.

Her 2020 World Tour celebrating that anniversary will head to Auckland's Spark Area on April 21.

Jagged Little Pill featured such 90s hits as Hand in my Pocket and Ironic.